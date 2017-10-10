- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Indianapolis.

- The Hardys and Breezango both recently filmed episodes of WWE Ride Along, according to PWInsider. No word yet on when these episodes will air on the WWE Network but we will keep you updated.

- Ariya Daivari tweeted the following on making his WWE RAW debut one year ago today as we go into tonight's WWE 205 Live episode:

One year ago today I made my debut on RAW. Last night the cruiserweights were in the main event. #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/uxovWWIiqP — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) October 10, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.