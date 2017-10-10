- Former WWE star Eva Marie posted the video above of her recent bikini photoshoot in Bali.

- We noted that the dark match after last night's WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeat Cesaro & Sheamus. Before the match started, The Shield came out together as a unit and delivered a triple powerbomb to Enzo Amore. Enzo had been laying in the ring after losing the Cruiserweight Championship to Kalisto. (Thanks to @bellabankbliss )

- PWInsider confirmed that Bray Wyatt was not at last night's RAW and his promo was a pre-tape. As noted, Bray's brother, Bo Dallas, was also not at last night's RAW and both men didn't work this past weekend's WWE live events. The Miz teamed with Curtis Axel at live events over the weekend in losing efforts to Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan.

