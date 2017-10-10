- Today the UFC announced a change in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Sydney. Mark Hunt, who fought against Brock Lesnar last summer at UFC 200, was pulled from his fight against heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura due to medical concerns. Stepping in for Hunt will be former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum (21-7-1), who's coming off a 65-second submission win over Walt Harris at UFC 218 this past Saturday. Tybura (16-2) is ranked eighth in the heavyweight division and is coming off a win over Andrei Arlovski in June. Meanwhile, Hunt apparently was removed from the fight against his will and took to Instagram to chastise UFC president Dana White:

@danawhite u peice of s--t motherfuker why u f--kers pull me from the fight u getting another lawsuit u f--kwit u can kiss my ass u bald headed prick?????????????? u put that chicken s--t b---h in get f--ked c--------r

- No. 2-ranked flyweight Henry Cejudo was one of the many people affected by the California wildfire on Tuesday. Cejudo suffered burns on his foot and lost his gold medal from the 2008 Olympics, according to MMAFighting.com. Cejudo is scheduled to fight Sergio Pettis on Dec. 2 in a bout that's likely to determine the next challenger to flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who set the record for most consecutive title defenses on Saturday at UFC 216.

- The UFC announced the main event for UFC Fight Night: Fresno on Dec. 9 will be Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega. Swanson and Ortega are ranked fourth and sixth in the featherweight division, respectively, and are both on four-fight winning streaks. Swanson (25-7) is a 10-year veteran and he's coming off a unanimous decision win over Artem Lobov in April, for which he won Fight Of The Night honors. UFC Fight Night: Fresno will be his second straight main event fight. Ortega (12-0, 1 NC) is an exciting up-and-comer who most recently defeated Renato Moicano via third-round submission in July, earning a Fight Of The Night bonus.

