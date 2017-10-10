- Above is a new promo for the 3-on-4 Tables, Ladders & Chairs main event at the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view, featuring The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) reuniting to take on Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis.

- WWE posted this video of Charlotte Flair thanking fans for supporting her new "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte" book with her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte says she has more signing dates coming soon with Ric, and reminds everyone to always do it with Flair. For those who haven't picked up the book yet, you can order it on sale via Amazon at this link.

Thank you to everyone who has supported #SecondNature! More info coming soon! #DoItWithFlair pic.twitter.com/iqsFxwr09b — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 11, 2017

