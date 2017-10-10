Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.
LUCHA! LUCHA! LUCHA!— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
Congratulations to NEW #Cruiserweight Champion, @KalistoWWE!!! #RAW #205Live #LumberjackMatch pic.twitter.com/pA4pxglGl9
TOMORROW NIGHT: @GottaGetSwann and @megatjp look to settle the score on #205Live, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ENbr130spY— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 10, 2017
- Recap of Enzo talking with Kurt Angle on Raw and getting booked into a lumberjack match against Kalisto. Kalisto was able to hit the Salida del Sol off the second rope to win the Cruiserweight Championship.
- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in to tonight's show as they talk about Kalisto becoming the new champion. They also preview TJP vs. Rich Swann, which is a 2 out of 3 falls match.
- Renee Young in the ring as she introduces Kalisto.
