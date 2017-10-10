Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Recap of Enzo talking with Kurt Angle on Raw and getting booked into a lumberjack match against Kalisto. Kalisto was able to hit the Salida del Sol off the second rope to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in to tonight's show as they talk about Kalisto becoming the new champion. They also preview TJP vs. Rich Swann, which is a 2 out of 3 falls match.

- Renee Young in the ring as she introduces Kalisto.

