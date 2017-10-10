After rumors of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper getting re-packaged soon, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions appeared in a vignette on tonight's SmackDown to confirm the new look & gimmicks.

It appears Rowan and Harper will now be using the "Bludgeon Brothers" name. The two last teamed together in early 2016 and have had several singles matches against each other since.

No word yet on when the two will debut their new gimmicks but we will keep you updated. You can see a photo of their new look from the vignette below:

