- As noted, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin won a Fatal 4 Way on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. In the video above, Gable says he's learned very recently to take advantage of opportunities like these and he knew they both would be on because this is what they've been waiting for. Benjamin says they're here to be champions and The Usos may have said they are locked in the Uso Penitentiary, but actually The Usos are locked in with them.
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode in a rematch from WWE Hell In a Cell has been announced for next Tuesday's SmackDown episode.
- The Rich Swann vs. TJP match on tonight's WWE 205 Live was changed to a 2 of 3 Falls match, which saw Swann score a sweep at 2-0. Below are videos and photos from the match:
There's no trace of the once "friendly" rivalry between @GottaGetSwann & @MegaTJP in this chaotic #2OutOf3Falls Match on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/KosmbXX2Ck— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
The FIRST FALL is in the books as @GottaGetSwann bridges over @MegaTJP's attempted #Kneebar to go up 1-0! #205Live pic.twitter.com/4Afn9O3v43— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 11, 2017
There's no doubt @MegaTJP is FEELIN' himself as he tries to bounce back in this #2OutOf3Falls match RIGHT NOW on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/k1fBqXTfNV— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 11, 2017
Looks like @MegaTJP just took the PLUNGE courtesy of @GottaGetSwann! #205Live pic.twitter.com/8GycEvSKO0— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 11, 2017
The #Kneebar is LOCKED IN by @MegaTJP...— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 11, 2017
Can he even the score in this #2OutOf3Falls match?! #205Live pic.twitter.com/Kp8cXQJWCc
CAN YOU HANDLE THIS?! @GottaGetSwann pulls off the 2-0 sweep over @MegaTJP on #205Live! #2OutOf3Falls pic.twitter.com/0qui3iREDw— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.