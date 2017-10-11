- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at the most-watched YouTube moments from the first 10 months & 10 days of 2017.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers did not appear on this week's SmackDown broadcast but Jinder did work the dark main event after WWE 205 Live went off the air. That match saw The Modern Day Maharaja retain over Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat. No word yet on what WWE has planned for Jinder after he retained the title over Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The feud with Nakamura may be finished as Nakamura appeared on SmackDown to team with Randy Orton for a win over Rusev and Aiden English.

- WWE has confirmed that new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto will defend his title against former champion Enzo Amore at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view. Kalisto vs. Enzo was originally announced for TLC on Monday, just a few hours before Kalisto won the title from Enzo in the main event of RAW.

