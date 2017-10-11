Source: The Domenick Nati Show

Many people are still reeling from the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas last week. Ryback recently was a guest on The Dominick Nati Show and discussed what he thinks should be done in the wake of the attack.

Ryaback, who was born and raised in Las Vegas, has a lot of pride in his hometown. He said he believes a more immediate solution than gun control would be to install metal detectors in places that usually have large crowds of people.

"As far as gun control goes, it's gonna take a lot more time. There's gonna have to be metal detectors, I think, at places like gyms, movie theaters," Ryback said. "A lot of the big events in Vegas, and I've gone to a few of them myself, have [detectors]. I went to [Dave] Chappelle's show a few weeks ago and we had to wait in a long line to get in and go through the metal detectors. It took a lot longer to get in, and the show started later than it was supposed to start, but everyone was alright and everyone had a great time."

It's not lost on Ryback how much of an inconvenience it would be for people to have to go through metal detectors to simply go to the movies. Still, he thinks it's necessary in today's society in order to stop incidents like last week's from becoming a common occurrence.

"I think it's one of those things that, it's not easy having everyone go through metal detectors time and time again and checking them, but it's gonna be something that we're gonna have to do. I think as we move on here in life, these things that we took for granted, we have to now take extra precautions," he said. "I would rather take an extra hour out of my day to ensure my safety and my family and friends and loved ones' safety than to let some miserable idiot like that ruin life for everybody. I think it's gonna be one of those things where everywhere we go there's gonna be security checks, or there has to be, or we have to start working towards that because the bad guys will always find a way to get the guns, so what we have to do is make sure that they don't have a way to get into places where there's a lot of people."

Ryback said this solution would not be the end-all, be-all when it comes to gun control. He believes it will be the first step of many that will be necessary to stopping anyone who has intentions of hurting other people.

"Not to say it's gonna fix everything, it probably won't, but it's a step in the right direction and it will detract a lot of people from even trying," he said. "I think that's where we need to go, rather than arguing about guns. Guns exist, you're never gonna get rid of guns forever, the bad guys will always find a way to get weapons and things. We just have to find a way to make sure that when we go out in public, we're in better hands."

