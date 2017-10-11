Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* NXT Women's Title Qualifier: Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) defeated Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan to advance to "Takeover: Houston" in the Fatal 4 Way with Kairi Sane. Liv and Nikki take turns arguing with Peyton until they accidentally lock arms and decide to clothesline her out of the ring. Peyton comes back in and the other two duck her spin kick, then Nikki uses Liv as a weapon to hit Peyton. Peyton and Liv go at each other, and Peyton locks a submission hold in on the ropes. Nikki grabs Peyton by the hair and pulls her off Liv, with a nasty head-first fall to the floor. Nikki goes for her too rope dropkick, but Peyton pulls Liv in the way. Nikki runs wild on both girls. Tower of Doom spot where Nikki powerbombs Peyton who suplexes Liv. The Undisputed Era come out with Taynara Conti and Cole sends her to the ring. Nikki has Liv pinned, when Conti pulls her from the ring. Nikki chases her around the ring, but when Nikki gets back in, Peyton hits her spin kick for the win

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Lio Rush. Dream talks trash but Rush slaps him and unleashes a flurry of quick moves that brings Full Sail to its feet chanting "Lio." Dream cuts him off, but Lio keeps fighting back. Dream lays Rush out and hits his elbow drop. This time jumping from the middle to top rope to deliver it. Dream assumes Aleister's post-match seated pose to boos and taunts the camera. Lip gets a big pop from the crowd off camera leaving the ring

* Lars Sullivan defeated Danny Burch. Danny slaps Lars to start, and Lars unloads. Lars dominates. Danny squirms out of a powerslam and nails some shots, but Lars levels him and hits his finisher for the win

* The Street Profits defeated 2 enhancement talents. Quick squash. The Profits hit all their signature moves and Montez Ford acted like a crazy man in the match. Profits win with the powerbomb/frog splash combo

* Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Johnny Gargano. Another great match. Good back and forth to start. Andrade does the tranquilo pose in the ropes, Gargano fakes him out with a kick to get him out of the ropes, and goes for a submission, but Andrade gets the ropes. They battle on the apron on Almas drops Johnny spine first on the apron. Nice exchange of reversals leading to Andrade locking on an armbar in the ropes. Gargano hits a suicide dive to the outside. More reversal exchanges. Andrade with a roll up and handful of tights, but Gargano kicks out. Gargano backs Andrade in the corner after an El Idolo attempt. Gargano nails a kick off the apron to Andrade. They trade blows and Gargano hits a superkick for 2. Johnny up top, but Andrade pushes the ref into the ropes. Andrade goes for El Idolo off the top rope, but Gargano blocks it. Gargano flips off the ropes and hits a clothesline and the lawn dart, and locks in the GargaNo Escape. Vega takes off her jacket to reveal a DIY shirt. Andrade gets to the ropes and Gargano trades words with Vega. A series of roll-ups by both guys. Johnny goes for a tilt-o-whirl into the GargaNoEscape, but Andrade tosses him into the bottom turnbuckle. Andrade nails the running knees to the back of Gargano's head twice, then hits El Idolo for the win

