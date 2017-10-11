- Above is video of Tye Dillinger backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown celebrating "Perfect 10 Day" (10/10) with other Superstars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya and Dolph Ziggler.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Lio Rush

* Lars Sullivan vs. Danny Burch

* The Street Profits vs. 2 enhancement talents

* Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Women's Title Qualifier: Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan

- After it appeared that the issues between The Hype Bros were resolved, the tension picked back up between the two on last night's SmackDown during the Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, which was won by Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley took to social media after the show and wrote the following:

Maybe worry less about arguing with me, and more about trying to win some of these matches...just a thought. @ZackRyder https://t.co/4Zy2bC75PI — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 11, 2017

This sums it up right here. Arguing when there is a 300+ lb mammoth behind me....and we wonder why things aren't going our way... Keep your head in the game. @zryder85 #HYPEBros @WWE #SDLive

