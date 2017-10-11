As noted, there are rumors of Neville quitting WWE and walking out before Monday's RAW in Indianapolis hit the air. The original plans for the Lumberjack main event had Neville losing to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore but plans changed and Kalisto ended up defeating Enzo for the title.

In an update, F4Wonline.com confirms that Neville did walk out of RAW before the show began and that his future is up in the air. WWE has officially denied that he quit the promotion. F4Wonline.com also notes that the originally planned Neville vs. Enzo match was supposed to be non-title.

The first Kalisto vs. Enzo match wasn't supposed to happen until the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view, as announced just a few hours before RAW began. As noted last night, WWE has confirmed that Enzo will get his rematch for the title at TLC.

Neville did not appear on WWE 205 Live last week and his profile remains on the WWE website as of this writing.

See Also Chris Jericho On What He Once Told Neville About Working With Enzo Amore

Neville's last TV appearance came last Monday during the segment that saw RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announce that he had signed Kalisto to the cruiserweight Division. His last TV match came on the September 26th edition of WWE 205 Live, a win over Ariya Daivari. He did not work any weekend live events but cruiserweights rarely work the non-televised events besides an occasional singles title match.

For those who missed it, The King of The Cruiserweights recently took to Twitter and gave a negative review to his new t-shirt from WWE Shop, as seen below:

This ATROCITY is not on the NEVILLE LEVEL.



THE KING deserves better. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/fMcwUnldoW — KING (@WWENeville) September 29, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.