Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with special guest, Sami Callihan! Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Luke Harper and Erick Rowan get repackaged.

- Sami Zayn reveals why he helped Kevin Owens at HIAC.

- Is Neville leaving WWE?

And more!

