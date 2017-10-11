- As seen above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne as they were leaving LAX. When asked about a possible run with WWE, Rousey comments on not wanting to ruin anything and says if the camera man was a real fan, he wouldn't want to know if she was coming in. Browne says "we'll see" when asked if might be coming to WWE as well. Rousey says they are at a career crossroads and they have the luxury of time.

- WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that Blu-ray versions of the upcoming "WWE NXT: From Secret to Sensation" and "1997: Dawn of The Attitude" DVDs have been nixed. The cancellation is reportedly driven by under-performing sales of WWE Blu-rays. We've noted in the past how other Blu-ray titles have been nixed due to bad sales so this is nothing new. WDN notes that an apparent lack of retailer support for the Blu-ray format is also to blame.

These two were the last Blu-ray releases scheduled for 2017. The Attitude Era DVD hit stores last week but customers received a notice on the Blu-ray cancellation just one day before the release. The NXT Blu-ray is still listed by Amazon but it will be removed soon. You can order that DVD on Amazon at this link and you can order the Attitude Era DVD, which was released earlier this month, via this link.

- Karl Anderson responded to the Twitter video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle congratulating Jason Jordan on his win over Anderson at this week's RAW and wrote the following on the match:

This is sweet.

I had this firey new baby face, new to #NewYork ,beat too, until he violently attacked my #Heater , @LukeGallowsWWE https://t.co/kb8FMGknRc — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 11, 2017

