Raj Giri, president of WreslingINC.com, recently took part in a media call with Global Force Wrestling's James Storm. During the discussion, Storm touched on a number of topics including working with the Hardy Boyz and whether he believed the iconic superkick was adequately protected.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are fan favorites no matter whose umbrella they're under, which makes it no surprise that their fellow wrestlers also held the brothers in high acclaim.

"Any time I can get in the ring with Matt and Jeff is fun because they're so over," the Cowboy says. "It doesn't really matter what happens in the match, the crowd's going to be so excited and have fun. It goes to show you how over the Hardys are and have been for the last 15 years."

Storm speaks about his matches with an obvious appreciation for the duo, but believes they could have done more with their most recent angle. He goes on to state that he loved working with them in any capacity.

"Whether I was a good guy wrestling evil Matt or whether I'm a bad guy wrestling the Enigma Jeff Hardy, it's always fun."

The Young Bucks, another popular tag team, was also brought up in conversation. With their frequent use of the revered superkick, Storm was asked whether or not he believed it's constant application was harming the move.

"I think if they want to do it, it's up to them," Storm stated. "They make money off it; other people do it. That's fine. But when I'm in a match with someone, it only gets used once. I always say, they can knock people down with theirs, but I knock people out. You didn't see Shawn Michaels throwing four, five, six superkicks in a match. It's just one of those things – Shawn protected it, I've been using it for 15 years. Any time I'm in the ring, I try to protect it as well."

