- Kevin Owens joined Batista, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as Superstars who are 2-0 in Hell In a Cell matches with his win over SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Owens' first Cell win came in 2016 when he went over Seth Rollins. On a related note, Shane is now 0-3 inside the Cell as he lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 and teamed with Vince McMahon & Big Show to lose to DX at Unforgiven 2006.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will do just one "Audience with a Wrestling Villain" one-man show this year and that event takes place on Saturday, November 4th in Sheffield, England. You can order tickets and get full details at the link below.

November 4th in Sheffield I'll be doing my "Audience with" show.The only show I'll be doing this year.I'm really looking forward to it. https://t.co/ggKUmDoI5M — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 11, 2017

