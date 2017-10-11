- Above is alternate angles of Roman Reigns reuniting The Shield with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose on Monday's RAW. As noted, The Shield will work a 3-on-4 Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view with Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

- As noted, this week's "Flashback Friday" series of programming on the WWE Network will have a Friday The 13th theme. Below is the current schedule for the live stream:

3pm EST: SmackDown, 2/13/2009: Jeff Hardy makes his return to address his sibling rivalry and quest to reclaim gold. Plus, a Fatal 4-Way Match main event and more! (NEW)

* 4:30pm EST: SmackDown, 11/13/2009: Y2J and The Undertaker meet one-on-one for the first time. Rey Mysterio and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match. (NEW)

* 6pm EST: SmackDown, 8/13/2010: World Heavyweight Champion Kane faces Kofi Kingston. Rey Mysterio battles Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in the main event. (NEW)

* 7:30pm EST: SmackDown, 9/13/2013: Big Show deals with the repercussions of defying Triple H on Raw. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton exchange verbal jabs on The Cutting Edge. (NEW)

* 9pm EST, SmackDown: 6/13/2014: WWE COO Triple H promises to update the WWE Universe regarding the WWE Championship Ladder Match at Money in the Bank. (NEW)

- It looks like Paige is still working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as she trains for her return to the ring. She tweeted the following on meeting winner of The Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane:

Got to see this beauty. We met me at the airport in Japan. She was a fan and now she's a SUPERSTAR so proud ??????@KairiSaneWWE kick ass! pic.twitter.com/PhsiOLvfDV — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 11, 2017

