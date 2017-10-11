- AXS TV sent us a press release today noting that their coverage of NJPW's G1 CLIMAX 27 tournament enters its final stretch with four episodes featuring the most important matches from the final three nights of the event. Coverage of the final weekend kicks off this Friday, Oct. 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT as Jim Ross and Josh Barnett call the action for the "A Block" final match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito. The third match between IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the "B Block" finale will air on Oct. 20th. The finals will air on Oct. 27 as the "A" and "B Block" winners battle for the G1 CLIMAX 27 championship, featuring exclusive interviews with both competitors.

AXS TV's coverage of the event concludes with a bonus episode on Nov. 3 from the tournament's final night featuring two tag team championship matches as IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) face Cody and Hangman Page, while IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) take on Funky Future (Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet).

- WWE stars Rich Swann and Kalisto were backstage at MLW: One-Shot last Thursday.

- Speaking of MLW, tickets go on sale next Friday, October 20th at 10am ET at MLW.com for the promotion's return to Orlando this December for MLW: Never Say Never, the follow-up to MLW: One-Shot, which saw a night of great action including a 35 minute main event between Ricochet and Shane "Swerve" Strickland. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available. The card for MLW: Never Say Never will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

- Robbie E, who recently announced his departure from Impact Wrestling, is joining Trainer Joe's as an exclusive Master Trainer. For more information about Robbie E Strauss' training services, visit

TrainAtJoes.com.

See Also Roman Reigns Takes Shot At The Young Bucks When Discussing What WWE Needs

- As noted, Neville walked out of RAW this past Monday night. While WWE still has him listed on their official roster section, The Young Bucks sent him this invite on Twitter:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.