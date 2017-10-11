Source: NJPW

Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Younger wrestlers challenging him:

"I think whatever field you're in, you always need something new, always need change. That's how something everyone loves and that's what's inspirational. I don't want fans in the future to say 'Okada was cool, but after that...'"

Los Ingobernables de Japon:

"Well, they're certainly popular, there's no doubt about that. You see LIJ shirts at all the venues, and even outside of wrestling on the street there are LIJ shirts and caps. They're super popular. But as an actual team ... I think they're still a little too soft."

Elaborating on calling Los Ingobernables "too soft":

"Well, generally speaking, they're a young team. They should be really representing what the present and future of wrestling is, but I'm not sure that's something they're getting across to the fans. CHAOS aren't as young as them, maybe we don't beat them in terms of speed, but we have a lot more up our sleeves. That's what makes us a great team."

