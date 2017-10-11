- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT episode, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) brought Mae Young Classic competitor Taynara Conti to the ring during the Triple Threat qualifier between Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce. That match saw Peyton win to earn a spot in the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women's Champion at the "Takeover: WarGames" event. Cole instructed Conti to go to the ringside area and she did, attacking Cross twice. Cross chased Conti away, leading to Royce getting the pin on Liv.

In the video above, Cole and crew are asked what happened with Conti when she approaches them for answers. She says she did what they asked and they congratulate her on a job well done. Conti says they had a deal but they play dumb. Cole says Conti had a use and she fulfilled that use but as far as they're concerned, they're done here. The Undisputed Era then walks off while Conti fumes. Coming out of the tapings there had been speculation on Conti being the female member of the group but it doesn't look like that's the case.

- NXT Champion Drew McIntyre will speak on next Wednesday's episode. Next week will also feature Sonya Deville vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot as the second qualifier for the Women's Title Fatal 4 Way at "Takeover: War Games." The winner of that match will join Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce. The final slot will be determined by a Battle Royal in a few weeks.

- Lars Sullivan remains undefeated after his win over Danny Burch on this week's NXT episode. The match was made after Burch made the save for his rival when Sullivan tried to attack Oney Lorcan after their match two weeks ago. Below are a few shots from the match and a tweet on Lars' big hands:

