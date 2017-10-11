- If you missed UFC 216, you should check out the Fight Motion video from the event (embedded above). The video features a slow motion look at the frontrunner for Submission Of The Year, in which Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson pulled off a German Suplex and smoothly transitioned into an armbar to retain his flyweight championship against Ray Borg. Johnson now holds the record for most consecutive title defenses with 11.
- James Gallagher reportedly suffered a knee injury in training and is out of next month's main event of Bellator 187. Gallagher (7-0) is a popular rising star and was poised to headline in his home country of Ireland against Jeremiah Labiano. Stepping into the main event slot will be Gallagher's rival A.J. McKee (9-0), who will now face Gallagher's SBG Ireland teammate Brian Moore (10-5) on Nov. 10 at 3Arena in Dublin. Gallagher is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.
Absolutely heart broken to have to pull out from my fight Nov 10th due to a knee injury. I've tore the LCL and PCL. I'm going to let it heal up and recover 100% and I'll be back stronger than ever! Hopefully we can get the "jimmy show" back in the new year!
- UFC strawweight contender Michelle Waterson was announced as a cast member of the upcoming season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. The show is a spin-off of the popular MTV reality competition show, The Challenge. "The Karate Hottie" will be one of 10 celebrities competing to win $150,000 for a charity of their choosing. Their opponents will be a team of champions from past season of The Challenge. The show will be hosted by Challenge-alum and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.
Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.