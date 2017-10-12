- Impact posted this behind-the-scenes video from McKenzie Mitchell's recent Forces of Nature photoshoot.
- Below is the line-up for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:
* Garza Jr. vs. Johnny Impact in #1 contenders match
* Rosemary will be in action
* Knockouts Champion Sienna, Caleb Konley & Texano vs. Allie, Dezmond Xavier & James Storm
* Moose visits the American Top Team MMA facility
* The LAX explain the 5150 Street Fight at Bound For Glory
- Below are promos for tonight's show to hype the Moose angle and Impact vs. Garza for a shot at Eli Drake's Global Title:
This Thursday Night: @TheMooseNation is seeking revenge against @AmericanTopTeam and @fightbobby! Who has Moose called for back-up? #Promo pic.twitter.com/38IERnORYy— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 9, 2017
Thursday night on IMPACT the landscape of #BFG2017 takes shape as #JohnnyIMPACT faces @GarzaaJr for the chance to face @TheEliDrake on 11.5. pic.twitter.com/cLa4y9VYPq— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2017
