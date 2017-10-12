- Impact posted this behind-the-scenes video from McKenzie Mitchell's recent Forces of Nature photoshoot.

- Below is the line-up for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Garza Jr. vs. Johnny Impact in #1 contenders match

* Rosemary will be in action

* Knockouts Champion Sienna, Caleb Konley & Texano vs. Allie, Dezmond Xavier & James Storm

* Moose visits the American Top Team MMA facility

* The LAX explain the 5150 Street Fight at Bound For Glory

- Below are promos for tonight's show to hype the Moose angle and Impact vs. Garza for a shot at Eli Drake's Global Title:

Thursday night on IMPACT the landscape of #BFG2017 takes shape as #JohnnyIMPACT faces @GarzaaJr for the chance to face @TheEliDrake on 11.5. pic.twitter.com/cLa4y9VYPq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2017

