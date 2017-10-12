Source: Channel Guide Magazine

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Scott Fishman of Channel Guide Magazine. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Joining the Total Divas cast:

"It is a completely different platform and audience, which is awesome. It's such a great opportunity. I'm hoping it's the next step for me and opens opportunities for people who don't watch WWE to cross over and watch WWE and bring that audience into what we do and into our world."

WWE creative and her current feud with Mickie James:

"We did a segment where I gave Mickie James some Depend products and a walker. My original pitch was to give her a Life Alert. It didn't happen, but Nia ended up using a line about it in their match. That's teamwork right there…WWE creative is amazing. When we have ideas, they always take them into consideration. Whether they use the ideas, I don't know. I'm not going to lie. My ideas are usually not that great. So, creative takes an idea and makes it that much better. They are amazing to work with and so open to our ideas."

"Mickie is so amazing because she has so many ideas. She is a wealth of knowledge since she has been in the business for so long. She is super sweet and open to ideas. I'm looking forward to continuing our program. She always says, 'Well, I'm six one way and half dozen the other.' We always go that she makes scrambled eggs. That's not a thing she taught us. If it doesn't work out today, it will tomorrow. Six one way and half dozen the other. It happens. Things can work out tomorrow. She is very casual that way, which keeps it a stress-free environment. That is so nice to have."

Asuka coming to RAW and the state of the women's division:

"You had the Mae Young Classic and Asuka coming to Raw, which will be awesome. I know after the Four Horsewomen, any women that comes up after has to be the evolution to the women's revolution. I think Asuka is just the person to do that. We are all excited about being a part of everything happening."

