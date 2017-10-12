Actor Vin Diesel, who had his own feud with The Rock last year over the Fast & Furious franchise, is siding with The Great One in his current beef with fellow-Fast actor Tyrese Gibson.

Tyrese took to social media several days ago to lash out at The Rock after it was announced that Rock's character Hobbs was getting a spin-off movie that would be released before Fast & The Furious 9. Fast 9 was pushed back from April 19th, 2019 to April 10th, 2020 due to the Hobbs movie. Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw character also has a spin-off movie coming, now to be released on July 26th, 2019.

Tyrese accused Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia of breaking up the Fast family, saying Rock was making the franchise about himself and taking a shot at Rock's recent Baywatch movie. Diesel took to Instagram and said it's unfair to blame the Fast 9 delay on anyone.

Brotherhood... and all it's complexities. This scene was filmed in Puerto Rico, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Such a beautiful island, the people were so warm and welcoming. I turned 43 that summer... and my son Vincent was born. A woman named Jan Kelly responded to a question I had asked on Facebook, 'who they would like to see me work with?' She said would love to see me work with Dwayne... I listened to her request and he became Hobbs. I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault. As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan's perspective has been instrumental in procuring success. However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon... stay tuned. Yours truly, Dom #FamilyAlways

On a related note, a great video of Rock commenting on Tyrese's 2015 Black Rose album has been making the rounds after it was posted again by Tyrese on social media. It should be noted that the video is a few years old but it's trending this week due to the fresh beef between the two. The video was re-posted by several wrestling stars, including WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo. You can see the video below:

THE ROCK REALLY WENT IN LIKE THAT ?????? pic.twitter.com/jmFbvAnm0e — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 11, 2017

In case you missed it, below are the original Fast 9 comments from Tyrese and The Rock:

#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic

Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!

Daddy's gotta go back to work ~ Hobbs. Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz. Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans. I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I've enjoyed droppin' blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans. Smart business. Let's have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don't like it, we're happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum. #HOBBS #SevenBucksProds #NewOpportunities #CandyAssesNeedNotApply

