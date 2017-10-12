Source: Dinner With The King

The Shield reuniting on RAW is the biggest news to come out of the WWE this week. On his latest episode of Dinner With The King, Jerry "The King" Lawler discussed the reunion and and whether he thinks it was the right time to put the trio back together.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose joined forces once again for the first time in three years and sent fans into an incredible frenzy. Each of them had runs as WWE Champion, but they've all experienced ups and downs as singles wrestlers. As a united faction, The Shield is one of the most popular stables in WWE history.

"They all had success as singles wrestlers," Lawler said. "Roman a little more than Seth, but than you look back at Seth with that injury that he suffered, Seth was really on a roll there for a while. And then Dean had a tremendous amount of success as a singles guy too. But I don't think any of the three of them reached the height that they enjoyed while they were all together as The Shield."

See Also The Shield Got Physical After WWE RAW

The Shield will face The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro in a 3-on-4 tables, ladders and chairs match at the TLC pay-per-view next Sunday. Lawler believes the WWE is still hoping for Reigns to be the face of the company while John Cena is on hiatus. Still, he believes this was the perfect time for the three of them to get back together.

"I still feel like the company feels that Roman Reigns is the guy," Lawler said. "Obviously they are looking for someone that can pick up the ball without having to call back John Cena. I still feel like the company thinks that's the guy, in Roman Reigns. I think, for the short term right now, it's a great move putting these guys back together."

You can listen to the full podcast below:

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.