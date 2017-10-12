- Above is video of Johnny Impact discussing tonight's #1 contenders match with Garza Jr. on Impact Wrestling. As noted, the winner will become the new #1 contender to Global Champion Eli Drake for a match at Bound For Glory. Impact says he's not pulling any punches because he came to the company to get the Global Title and if he has to take Garza to Slam Town to get it, that's what he's going to do.

- Impact sent us the following today:

For Immediate Release – October 12, 2017 IMPACT Wrestling Channel Launches for Free on Pluto TV NASHVILLE | TORONTO | LOS ANGELES – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today that it will be launching the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Pluto TV, the leading free Internet television service in America. Available on the Pluto TV app by tuning to channel 204, the IMPACT Wrestling Channel gives fans instant, 24-hour access to shows and series from the extensive IMPACT Wrestling catalogue. Programming for the channel will include the flagship IMPACT! show, which features top professional wrestling stars including World Champion Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, the high-flying X-Division, the lovely and lethal Knockouts, and talent from international partner promotions such as Johnny Impact, Naomichi Marufuji and El Hijo del Fantasma. The IMPACT Wrestling Channel will also run the original weekly show Xplosion, pay-per-view events on a second window, plus over 1,000 hours of original programming showcasing classic content featuring household industry names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and many more. "Digital growth has been a top priority in our global expansion strategy," said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. "With our launch on Pluto TV, IMPACT Wrestling fans can now access our live feed 24/7 on the IMPACT Wrestling Channel, bringing them more content and exclusive coverage of their favorite professional wrestling stars from past and present." "We are proud to partner with IMPACT Wrestling to bring world-class professional wrestling programming to fans for free," said Tom Ryan, CEO of Pluto TV. "This partnership further establishes Pluto TV as the premier destination for passionate wrestling fans nationwide." Xplosion will premiere Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET and run weekly on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. The show features exclusive original matches, recaps from the latest episodes of IMPACT!, classic matches from the past and exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling personalities. The 24-hour live stream of the IMPACT Wrestling Channel can be accessed at www.impactwrestling.com and www.Pluto.tv. The Pluto TV app is available via web at www.Pluto.tv or on any mobile, tablet or connected living room device such as Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation or Xbox, as well as most Smart TVs, including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense. For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.Pluto.tv.

- Below is video of Jim Cornette, who is reportedly no longer with the company, promoting the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Cornette says fans walking out of the arena after BFG will say they've never seen anything like it - whether their favorite won or loss, or they saw the greatest match they've ever seen, or the entire card was filled with excitement from top to bottom. Cornette says fans will then realize that Impact is unlike any other promotion in the United States or around the world.

