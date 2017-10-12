Welcome to our live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:
All new #IMPACTonPOP 8/7c @PopTV in ???? @fightnet & @GameTVCanada in ????— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 12, 2017
Who is going to #BFG2017 & challenging @TheEliDrake for the #GlobalTitle? @TheRealMorrison or @GarzaaJr
Plus @TheMooseNation goes to @AmericanTopTeam!!
Download & subscribe to @GWNapp today! pic.twitter.com/IRcapRN232
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.