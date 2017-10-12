- Two former champions are set to fight in the main event of UFC Winnipeg in a bout that will likely determine the next contender for Tyron Woodley's welterweight title. Robbie Lawler, who Woodley defeated via first-round knockout to win the title last July, will face former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on FOX 26 on Dec. 16. Lawler bounced back from his loss to Woodley by winning a unanimous decision over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214. Dos Anjos has looked great since moving up to 170 pounds, defeating Tarec Saffiedine in June and then running through Neil Magny with a first-round submission at UFC 215.

- Earlier this week, we reported on heavyweight Mark Hunt chastising Dana White for pulling him out of the main event of UFC Sydney next month. Hunt had a slew of disparaging remarks for the UFC president in a series of Instagram posts after White removed him from the card due to medical concerns. White has since responded, saying, "Listen, sometimes you gotta protect these guys from themselves and that's what we're looking into right now. He made a statement that I've hated him forever. I don't hate Mark Hunt at all. I never hated Mark Hunt. He knows that. I was actually really good with Mark Hunt." White also said that he doesn't expect an apology from Hunt.

- The UFC released a preview of UFC 216: The Thrill And The Agony, which offers extended behind the scenes footage from Saturday's pay-per-view. You can check it out by clicking here.

