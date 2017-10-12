- On tonight's episode of Impact, Taya Valkyrie took a page out of Rosemary's playbook and misted her in the face. Afterwards, Taya explained where she got the mist.
"Well, she's not the only one that's unpredictable," Valkyrie laughed. "I have a few secrets of my own and you'll have to wait and see what happens."
- Johnny Impact was able to defeated Garza Jr. in a Number One Contender Match to determine who would face GWF Global Champion, Eli Drake, at Bound for Glory. Below is the updated card:
Get your popcorn ready. @TheRealMorrison vs. @TheEliDrake #SlamTown vs. #GravyTrain The Match. The Main Event of #BFG2017 is set. pic.twitter.com/sYN2kQUHAM— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 13, 2017
GFW GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact
GFW KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Sienna (c) vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell
GFW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (5150 STREET FIGHT)
oVe (c) vs. LAX
- On tonight's episode of Impact it was announced Alberto El Patron will be returning at Bound for Glory on November 5. Back in July he was indefinitely suspended from the company and then in August, Alberto was stripped of the GFW Championship after an altercation with his fiance and WWE Superstar, Paige, at the Orlando International Airport. The latest tapings (which took place in August) ran all the way up until Bound for Glory and Alberto was not included in that set.
Huge return announced for BFG! @PrideOfMexico returns at #BoundforGlory #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/gMDrvFIpqi— Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) October 13, 2017
