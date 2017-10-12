- On tonight's episode of Impact, Taya Valkyrie took a page out of Rosemary's playbook and misted her in the face. Afterwards, Taya explained where she got the mist.

"Well, she's not the only one that's unpredictable," Valkyrie laughed. "I have a few secrets of my own and you'll have to wait and see what happens."

- Johnny Impact was able to defeated Garza Jr. in a Number One Contender Match to determine who would face GWF Global Champion, Eli Drake, at Bound for Glory. Below is the updated card:

GFW GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact

GFW KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Sienna (c) vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell

GFW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (5150 STREET FIGHT)

oVe (c) vs. LAX

See Also James Storm On How It Was To Work With The Hardys, The Young Bucks Not Protecting The Superkick

- On tonight's episode of Impact it was announced Alberto El Patron will be returning at Bound for Glory on November 5. Back in July he was indefinitely suspended from the company and then in August, Alberto was stripped of the GFW Championship after an altercation with his fiance and WWE Superstar, Paige, at the Orlando International Airport. The latest tapings (which took place in August) ran all the way up until Bound for Glory and Alberto was not included in that set.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.