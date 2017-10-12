- Above is After Impact, hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D'Amore as they take a look at what happened tonight and preview some of the matches at Bound for Glory.

- Impact Wrestling posted their By the Numbers article and showed the top five YouTube videos from last week.

#5 – Jim Cornette Cannot Separate Johnny IMPACT & Garza Jr. (18k views)

#4 – Taya Valkyrie Behind The Scenes Football Photo Shoot (20k views)

#3 – A Knockouts History Lesson With Taryn Terrell (20k views)

#2 – Laurel Van Ness Is Back And Crazier Than Ever (31k views)

#1 – Allie Also Wants To Be Knockouts Champion (40k views)

- Over the past couple weeks, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary have had their issues and Jim Cornette announced that they will have a match on Impact, next week. Thus far, Taya has gotten the best of Rosemary.

Over and over and over again ???? https://t.co/ue7qKg3aOp — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 13, 2017

