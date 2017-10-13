Source: NBC Sports Radio

Recently, the legendary Ric Flair was a guest on NBC Sports Radio and shared his thoughts on a number of topics including his claim of sleeping with over 10,000 women, what he has liked about rough cuts of his upcoming ESPN 30 For 30 documentary, and being relatively pain-free.

On the subject of having sex with 10,000 women, several people - including porn star Ron Jeremy - doubted that claim. Flair said that the number is not far off; however, the man who kissed the girls and made 'em cry admitted that not all of his sexual conquests were what Don Callis might describe as 'top talent'.

"Well, if you do the math, I started when I was in seventh grade!" Flair laughed, "let me say that hypothetically, I slept with five people. You'd go to your friend next door and go, 'bulls--t!' If I had said, '250,' you'd go, 'bulls--t.' If I said, '5,000,' you'd say, 'oh, maybe.' I'm not far off on that number. It doesn't mean that everybody was Marilyn Monroe by any means, but I'm not far off. I wrestled. I was really good at three things: I wrestled, drinking, and talking, saying 'goodnight.'"

When asked what Flair has liked about rough cuts of his 30 For 30 documentary, 'The Nature Boy' admitted that he is proud that he was truthful about his family life and that people will truly understand the gruelling work schedule he had for over 20 years in the business of professional wrestling.

"I guess I like the fact that I'm about as open and honest with things that involved my children, my son that passed away, and I hope that the people understand that didn't understand the work. In 20 years, I never had a day off. Twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday and that's not an exaggeration. And most of the time, I'd wrestle an hour every night or two hours on the same day. And that's a lot of traveling, a lot of wrestling. Tokyo [Japan] one night, back to St. Louis [Missouri], Sydney, Australia the next night, Auckland, New Zealand, over to Japan, back home for a week, and then back in Japan."

According to Flair, he now regrets not spending time with his family and he acknowledged that he was being selfish in wanting to be the best.

"That's the life I lived, but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. I would trade it for the time now when I look back. I know my son is still very upset and angry and that's something I have to live with, but he'll never get over the fact that I wasn't around enough." Flair added, "I'll take the blame for it. I was very selfish. I wanted to be the best and I competed against myself because I knew I was that much better than everybody else."

While Flair opened up a lot about his family life in the documentary, he did not get into great detail about his son's drug problem.

"I didn't open up all the way about it. There was just so much going on with the drug problem that it's just something you never see coming and you're in denial. My kid's smoking dope? Not a chance. No chance in hell. Do you know what I mean? And all-of-a-sudden, it's reality. And then, it's from dope to duh, to duh, to duh, to duh, and then it was something… I just couldn't fathom it. And I learned it wasn't just me it was a disease and he was fighting it. Trust me, drugs are not an addiction. At a high level, it is a disease and that's all there is to it."

During the interivew, Flair indicated that he is pretty much pain-free following his health concerns over the summer and does not suffer from many ailments that his contemporaries experience.

"Believe it or not, I feel great right now. This health issue, self-inflicted, I mean, I had two rotator cuff surgeries, but they are both… I [am] pain-free. I don't have any hip injuries. All my guys, literally, all my guys from my generation that are still alive got hip, shoulder, ankle, elbow replacements. I'm really good in that respect. I have a beautiful, new fiancé that I've been with for five years, and I can tell you honestly I haven't naitched in five years, so you can put that down in the headlines. 'Naitch' no more, but I feel great. I guess the plane crash was the worst thing that happened to me. I don't remember that, but I remember [medical personnel] saying, 'I think we're going to lose this one' and I think they were talking about me."

