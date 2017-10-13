Last night, Ring of Honor kicked off their Global Wars tour in Buffalo, NY. The Bullet Club wasted no time talking about the Raw "invasion" and the cease and desist letter that came afterwards. Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks spoke about how he loved Ring of Honor, because he could say what he wanted, without getting a cease and desist letter, and could take selfies with whoever he wanted. In reference to the photo taken during the invasion with former WWE Writer, Jimmy Jacobs, which led to his exit from WWE. A "F--- Vince" chant broke out in the crowd as Matt ended up doing a "Too Sweet" with them. You can hear most of his comments in the video below, just a note there is some explicit language.

Also, Bully Ray came out and spoke with the fans, he said he was told he didn't have to be on this tour and should rest up after taking a nasty table shot to the head at Death Before Dishonor. Bully talked about his ECW days in Buffalo and that he wasn't sure if he'll be wrestling again. He received huge pops from the crowd throughout his speech. Below are the full results from last night's show.

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Sumie Sakai

* The Dawgs defeated Coast To Coast

* KUSHIDA defeated Hangman Page

* Jay Lethal defeated Frankie Kazarian

* Minoru Suzuki and the Killer Elite Squad defeated War Machine and Mark Briscoe

* Mandy Leon defeated Jenny Rose

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Christopher Daniels

* Cody and Marty Scurll defeated Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI

* Punishment Martinez defeated Will Ospreay

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeated The Kingdom

ROH's next stop is tonight in Pittsburgh, here's what the card looks like.

* Cody, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll vs. Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and YOSHIA-HASHI

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Silas Young

* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. War Machine

* Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jay White

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Josh Woods vs. Kenny King vs. Kushida vs. Matt Taven vs. Punishment Martinez (Proving Ground Instant Reward Six-Way Match)

