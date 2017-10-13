- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "My First Job" with Becky Lynch recalling her various jobs before getting into pro wrestling, including a pizza chef and a flight attendant.

- Former WWE star Mike "Duke The Dumpster Droese" turns 47 years old today. Also, today would have been the 91st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski.

- Below is a new Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal, honoring WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.