Sin Cara spoke with Hidden Remote on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

If any of the current Latino Superstars could fill Eddie Guerrero's shoes:

"I don't think, to be honest, that's a question anyone can really answer. I can't compare myself to Eddie or that I'm going to fill anyone's shoes. I'm Sin Cara, I'm unique, I'm different from everybody else. Kalisto's different. I think we're just trying to make our own history here in the company, and for me, the most important thing is keeping myself healthy and keeping my legacy going and hopefully one day when my career's over, I can say I also had a great career, but nobody can replace Eddie."

WWE expanding their partnerships, particularly with Foot Locker and the sneaker market:

"I think there's a lot of sneaker lovers and some people that don't know about wrestling that are going to end up knowing who Sin Cara is or who Ric Flair is or who other Superstars are because it won't be the typical going to WWEShop.com or going to a wrestling show to buy a wrestling shirt. You're going to see it at a Foot Locker and maybe the fan that's not the normal fan for us is going to have the opportunity to buy a t-shirt even if they don't know about wrestling but if he likes it, he's going to buy it and wear it. That's the great opportunity here to get to a different type of market."

Working briefly in the Cruiserweight Division:

"To be honest, I was trying to make the most of my opportunity, but in my case, I was only there for a couple of weeks. I wasn't really there for long. I think the Cruiserweights are great athletes and talented wrestlers, but in my case, I think I'm too big for the division. Not weight-wise because I weigh like 198, but height-wise I'm a lot bigger. I'm about 5 '10" and I put on the boots and I'm 6?. But it's one of those things where they want a certain type of wrestler in the division and that's fine. I didn't think it was a bad decision by the company not using me there but now there's a lot of opportunities for the all the kids that are doing that. Kalisto just transitioned into 205 [Live] and I wish him the best and hopefully that division can flourish now."

