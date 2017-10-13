The show opens with still shots from the Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per View.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package.

Silas Young (with The Beer City Bruiser) makes his entrance. Young cuts an in-ring promo. Young shows off the battle scars on his back. Young talks about how he was the last man standing and how he deserves opportunities. Young talks about how he and Bruiser have been looking for a third man to team up and challenge for the Six-Man Tag-Team Titles. Young says they have found that man, Minoru Suzuki. Young calls out the Champions.

ROH Six Man-Tag-Team Champions Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) come out to the stage. Matt says Young interrupted their autograph signing, so he's pissed off. Matt says they are the best and collectively, they are known as The Hung Bucks. Adam Page accepts the challenge for later tonight.

Josh Woods and ROH Television Champion Kenny King make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Josh Woods vs. Kenny King

Woods takes King to the mat. Woods locks in a shoulder lock on King, before switching to a headlock. King sends Woods to the ropes, Woods responds with a shoulder block. King hits a drop-toe-hold on Woods. King hits an arm-drag on Woods. Woods eventually hits a modified fall away slam on King into the turnbuckles. Woods pins King for a two count as we head into a commercial break.

King has a modified chin-lock locked in as we return from the commercial break. Woods gets to the ropes. King clotheslines Woods. King hits a spin kick on Woods. The fight spills to the ring apron. King kicks Woods, sending him off the apron. Kingdoms back in the ring. King hits a Corkscrew Plancha over the top rope to the outside on Woods. King rolls Woods back in to the ring before pinning him for a two count. Woods connects with a knee strike to King. Woods pins King for a two count. Woods hits a powerbomb on King. Woods pins King for a two count. King spikes Woods' neck on the top rope. King goes to the top rope. Woods catches King as he does off the top rope in an armlock. While Woods has the armlock locked in on King, King pins Woods for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

Kenny King grabs a microphone after the match. King says it was important for him to win the TV Title in front of his family in Las Vegas. King says he's a fighting Champion. Shane Taylor comes to ringside. Chuckie T comes to the stage. Punishment Martinez shows up at ringside. Mark Briscoe comes to the stage. King says if they want a shot at him, they'll have to bend the knee.

Silas Young, The Beer City Bruiser and Minoru Suzuki make their entrances. ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) make their entrance.

ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championship Match:

The Bullet Club (Adam Page, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) (c) vs. Silas Young, The Beer City Bruiser & Minoru Suzuki

Bruiser and Nick start the match. They lock up. Bruiser pushes Nick to the corner. Nick kicks Bruiser. Matt tags in. Nick launches Matt into a drop kick to Bruiser. Young tags in. Matt hits a drop-toe-hold on Young. Nick hits a Leg Drop on Young. Page is tagged in. Nick and Matt send Young into a boot to the face from Page. Page, Matt & Nick hit a triple drop kick on Young. Suzuki is tagged in. Suzuki chops Page. Page strikes Suzuki in the face. Page hits a Scoop Slam on Suzuki. Suzuki blocks a suplex attempt by Page. The challengers all lock in Kimura Locks on the Champions. The Champions exit the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Bruiser and Matt are now the legal men from their teams after the commercial break. Bruiser hits a Scoop Slam on Matt before tagging Young back in. Young stomps Matt. Young slams Matt's head off the top turnbuckle. Bruiser is tagged back in. Bruiser strikes Matt in the corner. Suzuki is tagged back in. Suzuki wrenches Matt's leg. Matt kicks Suzuki. Suzuki hits strikes Matt with his knee. Young is tagged in. Young sends Matt to the corner. young runs towards Matt, Matt gets his boot up. Matt hits a Twisted Cutter from off the top rope on Young. Bruiser comes in and stomps Matt. Bruiser ends up chasing Matt around the ring, Nick kicks Bruiser in the face. Page is tagged in. Bruiser comes in the ring. Page strikes Young. Page dropkicks Bruiser while also hitting a moonsault on Young. Suzuki attempts a Piledriver on Page, Matt and Nick superkick Suzuki. Bruiser hits a Crossbody from off the top turnbuckle on Nick and Matt. Bruiser dumps Page over the top rope to the ring apron. Page hits a Shooting Star Press from off the apron on Young. Bruiser hits a Cannonball from off the apron on Page. Bruiser tags in. Bruiser sends Page into a back breaker from Young. Suzuki hits a Piledriver on Page. Bruiser hits a Frog-splash on Page. Nick and Matt break up a pin attempt by Bruiser on Page. Suzuki and Young send Nick and Matt out of the ring as we head into another commercial break.

Nick and Matt superkick Bruiser as we return from the commercial break. Page pushes Suzuki. Suzuki strikes Page several times. Page connects with a forearm to the face of Suzuki. Young strikes Page with his knee. Matt and Nick superkick Young. Page hits a moonsault off the top turnbuckle to the outside on Young and Bruiser. Page hits a Shooting Star Press off the apron to assist Matt with the Indytaker Piledriver at ringside on Young. Page rolls Bruiser back into the ring. Page hits the Rite of Passage on Bruiser. Page pins Bruiser for the win.

Winners: The Bullet Club (Adam Page, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

Bruiser pushes Suzuki after the match. Suzuki strikes Bruiser and Young. Security comes out to separate Suzuki and Young.

Jay Briscoe makes his entrance for an in-ring promo about why he stuck Bully Ray in the head with a table at Death Before Dishonor. Jay says everybody wants to know why he did what he did to Bully Ray.

Tommy Dreamer makes his entrance to confront Jay Briscoe. Tommy says he's hear to talk to Jay and to talk to his wrestling family. Tommy talks about helping Bully Ray cut a cast off his broken ankle one time, so that he could wrestle at Barely Legal and that Bully Ray walks with a limp now because of that. Tommy talks about him and Bully Ray getting in a bar fight in 1998, and Bully Ray finishing his drink before going to a hospital even though he was pissing a piece of his ear. Tommy talks about the first RAW Roulette in 2002 and Bully getting knocked unconscious and seeing Bully question what happened for the first time. Tommy talked about Bully asking him where his parents where, and Tommy having to remind Bully that his mother had passed away. Tommy talked about seeing Bully break down, but then Bully asked him hat happened again and Tommy knew something was wrong. Tommy says their is life after professional wrestling and that he is worried for his friend. Tommy tells Jay that he messed up, and he doesn't know what's going to happen.

Tommy Dreamer makes his exit as the show comes to a close.

