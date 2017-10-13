Ryback joined The Domenick Nati Show recently for an extensive conversation, which was released today, about what he's been up to since leaving the WWE and much more.

Ryback was asked about whether he thinks it's time for his old rival, John Cena, to retire. Even though Cena is now 40 years old, Ryback believes his current schedule suits him just fine. He also likes the fact that when Cena's away from the WWE, it gives other superstars a chance to shine and carry the company.

"John obviously knows what he's doing, he's a big boy," Ryback said. "He's been fortunate to have a lot of opportunities outside of wrestling where he can not take on that full schedule. He did it for a long, long time, so I think it's great he's doing other things outside of wrestling. I think as everyone can see, when you allow other talents the opportunity to succeed, they will always step up time and time again."

Cena's commitments outside of wrestling have expanded in recent years as he's taken to hosting competition shows and acting. Ryback said that he won't rule out the possibility of acting one day, but he has no intentions of an appearance on the silver screen any time soon.

"I have no ambition or drive for any of that kind of stuff... Not to say that I wouldn't do it, because I have a guy that is out looking (for acting opportunities), but it's just not on the top of my agenda right now. Growing my Feed Me More nutrition is my number-one goal, and getting healthy," he said.

Ryback said that he's been keeping his independent bookings and fans can find his schedule on feedmemore.com. He's also dabbled in real estate. But his main endeavor currently is growing his nutrition line. He's been enjoying the business side of it and is starting to expand the distribution.

"My main focus has been on my Feed Me More nutrition line, with it being on Amazon has been huge for me and I'm getting ready to launch over in the U.K. in the upcoming weeks," he said. "It's an every day job, but I love being home and being active on it. And letting my body heal up and rest from the years of abuse, I had some stem cell surgery. There's a lot going on, but I'm mainly business-oriented right now."

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83.