Former WWE Champion CM Punk was recently tested for the cast of a pro wrestling-centric drama from Starz and ParamountTV, according to PWInsider. Punk was considered for the role after impressing casting directors. Testing is the final step before an actor is offered a role.

The drama titled "Heels" was fast-tracked several months ago and planned for an eight-episode first season. The one-hour drama is build around the story of two brothers, one a heel and one a babyface, the struggles they have on-camera and behind-the-scenes following the death of their father, who was the promoter of a Georgia-based pro wrestling promotion that the brothers worked for. Punk was at one point being considered for the role of a brother named Jack Spade, the heel. The producers hoped to cast actor Henry Cavill and Jack Reynor as the lead roles at one point.

No word yet on when the show might premiere as it has been put on-hold by producers. The series has been put on-hold several times since first being announced last February. Just one pilot script has been written as of this week, by Michael Waldron.

