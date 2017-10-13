- Above is the latest WWE Now episode looking at Twitter comments on the upcoming Emma vs. Asuka match at the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view, which will be Asuka's main roster debut.

- Former TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne has been at the WWE Performance Center this week, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if WWE plans on offering her a deal but there were rumors of the company showing interest in Rayne back earlier in the summer as she was backstage for a TV event in Nashville. Rayne had been working Knockouts creative before Anthem purchased Impact but she quietly left the company a few months back.

Big Show On Why He Let Jinder Mahal Bodyslam Him At WWE Event, What He Hopes Vince McMahon Asks Him
- Big Show tweeted the following from the gym today, just three weeks after undergoing hip surgery:

