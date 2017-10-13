- Above is the press conference for IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and this year's G1 Climax winner, Tetsuya Naito. These two will face off in the main event on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

- NJPW also released an English text version with highlights from the press conference. For Okada, he's main evented this show for the past three years, but for Naito, it will be his first.

"I think with the ability I have, and the influence I've attained, it's the natural place for me," Naito said. "You heard it in the reaction last night, and the reactions all over the country. In NJPW, and Japanese wrestling in general, Wrestle Kingdom is the biggest event, and there's nobody better for that main event than Tetsuya Naito and Los Ingobernables De Japon."

- Between October 23 and 29, the Super Jr. Tag Tournament (single elimination) will take place with the finals happening on November 5 at Power Struggle. Here's what the bracket looks like:

Top Bracket

Hirai Kawato and KUSHIDA vs. Roppongi 3K

Dragon Lee and Titan vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

Bottom Bracket

Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taichi and Taka Michinoku

See Also Kenny Omega On Why He Doesn't Want Fourth Match With Okada This Year

- Speaking of NJPW's Power Struggle event, here's what the card looks like thus far:

* Finals of the Super Jr. Tag Tournament

* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Toru Yano (NEVER Open-Weight Title Match)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Marty Scurll (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Intercontinental Title Match)

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.