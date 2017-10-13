- Above, Xavier Woods announced the 16-man WWE Madden Tournament bracket, eight from Raw and eight from SmackDown. From Raw: Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan, Luke Gallows, TJ Perkins, The Miz, Titus O'Neal, Curtis Axel, and The Brian Kendrick. From SmackDown: Rusev, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Mojo Rawley, Kofi Kingston, Baron Corbin, Jimmy Uso, and Luke Harper. The opening round starts this weekend.

- Bleacher Report wrote an article on Mojo Rawley's days as football player. Bleacher Report spoke with former trainers and teammates about how he was on the field and in the training room. Mac James was one of Mojo's trainers and talked about Mojo's heart and never-ending energy.

"Dean [Mojo Rawley] wasn't the most physically gifted player, but what he brought to the table that nobody could match was his motor," James said. "His motor never turned off. He was always ready to go. Every rep. Every play. It was 100 percent."

See Also Kevin Owens On Vince McMahon Bleeding From His Headbutt, If He Was Nervous About Vince Angle

- Kevin Owens gave out some advice after a fan tried taking a photo of him with his family without asking. His advice? Always ask first.

@FightOwensFight my girlfriend just spotted you. She's in Kenny omega gear. Please go full heel on her. — Joshua Michael (@joshuamichael) October 13, 2017

She went full heel on me already by trying to sneak a picture of me with my daughter instead of asking me for one like a decent person. https://t.co/eU2jjygZqD — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2017

Maybe she didn't want to bother you? You'd probs he just as mad if she interrupted ur family time too ask for a photo js — KH (@_kane_h) October 13, 2017

Nothing irritates me more than people trying to take pics of me without asking when I'm with my family. Asking is always the way to go. https://t.co/JRsR5PG826 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.