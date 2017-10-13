- Above, WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, teamed up with Topps Trading Cards to open up a box of the 2017 Topps WWE Women's Division set. The collection includes women both past and present and Beth gave her thoughts on a number of them along the way.

- ESPN posted their latest WWE Power Rankings and rounding out the top 5 are: The Usos, Braun Strowman, The Miz, The Shield, and Kevin Owens at number one.

- Earlier this month, Alicia Fox did an interview where she mentioned being one of the only women in WWE without any merchandise. Today that changed, as she now has a "Crazy like a fox" T-shirt on WWE Shop. On her Instagram, Fox gave thanks for the new merchandise.

