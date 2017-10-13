Source: Sports Illustrated

Joey Ryan spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

How he's doing financially compared to if he worked for WWE:

"Right now, I know I'm making above average WWE money, and I'm making my own rules and setting my own schedule. That's if they were to approach me; if they don't approach, then that's OK, too."

If his character would work in a PG-rated WWE:

"If Vince is still taking headbutts, then he could definitely take this, too. But in the PG-era of WWE, I don't think the Joey Ryan character would be doing anything with the p---s in WWE. The super, powerful p---s would not be part of his repertoire in WWE. I don't think that's the place for it."

Status with Lucha Underground:

"I wouldn't mind starting my own 21-0 WrestleMania streak. But fingers crossed, I'd love to see Lucha Underground have a season four. Lucha Underground has the right to pick up my contract, and I would love to be a part of it. Opportunities come my way, and I try to make the best of them."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.