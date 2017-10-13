Source: Sports Illustrated

Joey Ryan spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

How he's doing financially compared to if he worked for WWE:

"Right now, I know I'm making above average WWE money, and I'm making my own rules and setting my own schedule. That's if they were to approach me; if they don't approach, then that's OK, too."

If his character would work in a PG-rated WWE:

"If Vince is still taking headbutts, then he could definitely take this, too. But in the PG-era of WWE, I don't think the Joey Ryan character would be doing anything with the p---s in WWE. The super, powerful p---s would not be part of his repertoire in WWE. I don't think that's the place for it."

Neville WWE Status And RAW Rumor Updates, One Reason Why He's Not Happy With WWE, More
See Also
Neville WWE Status And RAW Rumor Updates, One Reason Why He's Not Happy With WWE, More

Status with Lucha Underground:

"I wouldn't mind starting my own 21-0 WrestleMania streak. But fingers crossed, I'd love to see Lucha Underground have a season four. Lucha Underground has the right to pick up my contract, and I would love to be a part of it. Opportunities come my way, and I try to make the best of them."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles