According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, the planned Survivor Series main event will be a non-title match between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The November 9 PPV will take place in Houston, Texas and will feature both SmackDown and Raw Superstars.

As noted, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is currently doing promotional work for WWE in India. He announced today that he will defend his title against Kevin Owens at the December 8 and 9 live events in New Delhi. So it's expected he will remain champion for that tour.

Last year's Survivor Series main event was between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Goldberg won in shocking fashion, beating "The Beast" in only one minute and twenty-six seconds.

