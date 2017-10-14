ROH's Global Wars tour made it's second stop last night in Pittsburgh and the show got off to an unfortunate start with Mark Briscoe injuring his elbow during a fall to the floor. Live reports said it looked like he dislocated it badly and the ref ended up stopping the match after just about a minute of action.
Bully Ray came out and cut a promo similar to the first night, thanking the fans, talking about his ECW days in Pittsburgh, and letting them know he may not be back. Below are the full results.
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Mark Briscoe (Ref stoppage due to injury)
* Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor defeated The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)
* Jay Lethal defeated Jay White
* The Motor City Machine Guns (c) defeated The Young Bucks and The Kingdom (ROH World Tag Championship)
* Jenny Rose, Mandy Leon, and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Britt Baker, Fay Jackson, and Sumie Sakai
* Kenny King defeated Punishment Martinez, KUSHIDA, Matt Taven, Adam Page, and Josh Woods (Proving Ground Instant Reward six-way match - If King lost, he would have to defend his title right after)
* War Machine defeated Killer Elite Squad
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Silas Young
* Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano)
ROH's next stop is tonight in Columbus, here's what the card looks like.
* Cody (c) vs. KUSHIDA (ROH World Championship)
* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon
* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)
* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Search and Destroy (Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)
* Holidead vs. Sumie Sakai
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Jay Lethal
* Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)
* Bullet Club (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) vs. Kenny King and Mark Briscoe (Briscoe may be replaced)
* Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor
