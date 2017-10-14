ROH's Global Wars tour made it's second stop last night in Pittsburgh and the show got off to an unfortunate start with Mark Briscoe injuring his elbow during a fall to the floor. Live reports said it looked like he dislocated it badly and the ref ended up stopping the match after just about a minute of action.

Mark Briscoe has completely destroyed his arm in match #1 #ROHGlobalWars #roh pic.twitter.com/AjgHhtYkXT — Thomas Fenton (@ThomasFentonWNW) October 13, 2017

Bully Ray came out and cut a promo similar to the first night, thanking the fans, talking about his ECW days in Pittsburgh, and letting them know he may not be back. Below are the full results.

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Mark Briscoe (Ref stoppage due to injury)

* Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor defeated The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

* Jay Lethal defeated Jay White

* The Motor City Machine Guns (c) defeated The Young Bucks and The Kingdom (ROH World Tag Championship)

* Jenny Rose, Mandy Leon, and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Britt Baker, Fay Jackson, and Sumie Sakai

* Kenny King defeated Punishment Martinez, KUSHIDA, Matt Taven, Adam Page, and Josh Woods (Proving Ground Instant Reward six-way match - If King lost, he would have to defend his title right after)

* War Machine defeated Killer Elite Squad

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Silas Young

* Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano)

See Also Backstage News On WWE Writer Being Released Over 'Invasion' Photo With The Bullet Club

ROH's next stop is tonight in Columbus, here's what the card looks like.

* Cody (c) vs. KUSHIDA (ROH World Championship)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon

* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Search and Destroy (Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Holidead vs. Sumie Sakai

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Jay Lethal

* Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

* Bullet Club (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) vs. Kenny King and Mark Briscoe (Briscoe may be replaced)

* Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.