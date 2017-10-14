- Above is the full match between The Shield vs. Team Hell No and The Undertaker from Raw in 2013. Remaining undefeated at the time, Dean Ambrose gets the pin on Daniel Bryan.

- During a Q&A with fans on his Facebook, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was asked why we haven't seen a women's Elimination Chamber match yet. Angle simple responded, "Patience. You Will." Over the past year, we've seen other firsts in the division: Sasha Banks take on Charlotte in Hell in a Cell, along with the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

- On November 22 at TLC, Asuka will be making her main roster debut and will be taking on Emma. Emma won that spot this week on Raw in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match against Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, and Bayley. Using WWE 2K18, Asuka tweeted out that she's already defeated her opponent.

