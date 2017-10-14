- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella talk about being grateful for what they have, especially with some of the recent tragedies that have taken place. Nikki also talked about getting an apple pie after her most recent Dancing with the Stars appearance.

- Today, former WWE Diva Stacy Keibler turns 38 years old. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff turns 70.

- Shayna Baszler spoke briefly with the Argus Leader and talked about one of the big differences between MMA and pro wrestling. While in MMA, fighters block out the crowd, it's the opposite in wrestling.

"In MMA, you're trained to tune the audience out. In sports entertainment, you're trained to feed off what the audience is thinking and feeling," Baszler said. "There's a lot more emphasis about making the crowd feel certain emotions about certain things. In sports entertainment, you can take your time and digest what's going on along with the audience. It's really learning that you don't have to be in this panic mode."

