- Above is Kofi Kingston (Patriots) vs. Baron Corbin (Chiefs) in the first round of the WWE Madden Tournament. As always, we give results of what happens for readers who aren't able to watch the video, but still want to know the results. In this very low scoring game (10-0, all of which came in the fourth quarter), Kofi was able to get the victory and move to the next round.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham took to his Facebook to blast WWE and Shane "Idiot" McMahon for his leap off Hell in a Cell in his match against Kevin Owens. As noted, WWE posted a storyline injury update (which WWE has been known to exaggerate) saying "A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder. While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane's condition." Graham is over WWE's "lies" and Shane's daredevil antics, calling him a "rich man's foolish son." You can read his full comments below.

