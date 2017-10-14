Source: Times & Star

Johnny Moss spoke with Times & Star as he heads to the WWE Performance Center to work as a full-time trainer there. Moss spent some time last Summer as a guest trainer and before moving to work with WWE, he ran a wrestling school in the UK. Here are some of the highlights from his interview:

Getting to train the next generation of wrestlers:

"For me, that's the biggest compliment they can pay me. The fact that WWE puts enough trust in me to teach their next generation is the ultimate pat on the back. If I can help someone break into the business and maybe even one day headline WrestleMania, that will be a dream come true for me."

Seeing how well Finn Balor - someone who he had a hand in training - has done in the WWE:

"It's fantastic to see him doing so well; I always knew how incredibly talented he was and I'm proud to see what he has gone on to achieve."

Getting into wrestling in his younger days:

"From the day of seeing that show in Whitehaven when I was eight, wrestling is all I've ever wanted to do. Not long after, they started showing WWF, as it was then known, on Sky TV when I was around 11 and I was totally hooked. I collected all the videos and magazines; I was absolutely obsessed, and still am. I thought to myself: 'I'll do that one day.'"

