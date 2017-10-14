- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring The Shield's coolest moments. The collection includes their return this week on Miz TV, taking out The Rock, and coming through the crowd at WrestleMania 30.

- WWE wrote an article on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal's overseas tour in India. He stopped to meet with cricket legend and politician Sachin Tendulkar, who is incredibly well known in India, and is considered the Michael Jordan of his sport. Below are some photos of their meeting.

You make us proud @JinderMahal. Thanks for inviting us to #WWELive in Delhi! The WWE fans will see you on Dec. 8th! https://t.co/6be5NyozM9 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2017

- In another example of wrestlers doing well outside of WWE, Austin Aries let fans known that in the next six weeks working at "bingo halls," he'll make more than in his last four months with the WWE. Aries was also happy to see how well pro wrestling is doing around the world.

Upcoming 6 weeks of "bingo hall" $ >> Last 4 months of "big league" $. Awesome to see the #prowrestling scene thriving around the ??. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 14, 2017

