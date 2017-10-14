- Above is the full match between Alexa Bliss and then SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch from last year's TLC PPV. This was a tables match and Bliss was able to become champion, after powerbombing Lynch through a table.

- As noted, The Rock was the Executive Soundtrack Producer for this year's WWE 2K18 video game. He personally curated the group of songs you'll hear in it, which he promoted in the video below.

- This Sunday at WWE TLC, The Miz will team up with Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Cesaro as they take on The Shield. In the video below, The Miz asks who would you rather cheer for, The Shield or a guy who has been able to elevate the careers of others around him?

"I'm curious," Miz wondered. "Who are you going to cheer for? A man who elevates careers, like Curtis Axel, elevates people into the main event, like Braun Strowman, Cesaro, and Sheamus, or are you going to cheer for...The Shield? It's your choice."

